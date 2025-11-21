Sources: Sydney Sweeney's heart belongs to Scooter Braun

In a recent news, Sydney Sweeney is seen to be completely devoted to her new beau Scooter Braun’s finger.

In a statement, Insiders told Radar Online that Sweeney is deeply invested in her new relationship with Braun.

The source also stated, “Scooter made her a lot of promises about what he can help her achieve with her career, and she’s extremely ambitious, so of course that got her attention.”

Sweeney and Braun’s romance started as “business connection” but suddenly it “morphed into something else entirely.” The source claimed that the actress is now “lovestruck”.

This comes after Sydney Sweeney ended her engagement to Jonathan Davino earlier this year following a seven-year relationship.

The source reflected on Sweeney’s previous statement, “When she broke up with Jonathan, she made such a big deal about wanting to stay single for at least a year to get to know herself after so many years in a relationship. And here she is, already completely wrapped up in another guy”.

Adding, “Sydney has the world at her feet. She genuinely doesn’t need Scooter’s help to get anything done.”

They also noted,”But she’s started running all her business decisions by him and acting like his word is gospel. It looks to her friends like this guy’s got a hold on her. Everyone is whispering about it”.