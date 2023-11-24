Laura Wolvaardt appointed as South Africa women’s team captain

Cricket South Africa (CSA) appointed Laura Wolvaardt as the captain of South Africa’s women’s team for all three formats prior to the white ball series against Bangladesh next month.

Wolvaardt, who previously served as the interim captain during recent tours against Pakistan and New Zealand, demonstrated her skills with the bat, contributing significantly to her team’s consecutive 2-1 ODI series victories.

The 24-year-old has an impressive record, having played 86 ODIs and scoring 3421 runs at an average of 45.62, including four centuries and 30 fifties.

The opening batter also played 59 T20Is, where she has amassed 1313 runs at an average of 32.82 and a strike rate of 111.36 with nine fifties to her name.

Wolvaardt’s official tenure as the full-time captain will commence with a T20I series against Bangladesh, which is scheduled to take place from December 3 to December 8 this year.

She will lead a squad featuring young and experienced players as Ayanda Hlubi and Eliz-Mari Marx have earned their maiden international call-ups in T20Is.

Additionally, all-rounder Annerie Dercksen makes a comeback to the national side after showcasing sold performances at the domestic and emerging levels at the beginning of the new season.