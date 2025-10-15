South Africa, Ivory Coast and Senegal qualify for 2026 World Cup

South Africa, Ivory Coast and Senegal all won convincingly on Tuesday to fill the last three automatic places reserved for Africa at the 2026 World Cup.

Senegal were the most impressive winners, hammering Mauritania 4-0, while Ivory Coast beat Kenya 3-0 and South Africa were also 3-0 winners, against Rwanda.

The trio will join Algeria, Cape Verde, Egypt, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia at the global showpiece in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon and Nigeria kept alive hopes of swelling the African representation to 10 nations by finishing as the four best-ranked runners-up.

They will meet in two single-match semi-finals and a final in Morocco during November and the winners advance to inter-continental play-offs in March with two World Cup places up for grabs.

Former Liverpool star Sadio Mane scored just before and after half-time for Group B table-toppers Senegal, with Iliman Ndiaye and Habib Diallo also netting for the Teranga Lions.

Senegal finished with 24 points, two more than DR Congo, who edged Sudan 1-0 in Kinshasa through a Theo Bongonda goal.

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo completed the scoring for the Ivory Coast, who led from the seventh minute in a convincing triumph over Kenya in Abidjan.

Franck Kessie put the reigning African champions ahead and Yan Diomande added the second goal soon after half-time.

Ivory Coast topped Group F with 26 points, one more than Gabon. Gambia overwhelmed the Seychelles 7-0 to come third.

Thalente Mbatha and Oswin Appollis scored for South Africa in the first half and Evidence Makgopa sealed victory with a goal midway through the second period in Mbombela.

South Africa topped Group C with 18 points, one more than Nigeria, who hammered third-placed Benin 4-0 in Uyo with Victor Osimhen claiming a hat-trick.

It will be the fourth appearance by South Africa at the global showpiece. They qualified for the 1998 and 2002 tournaments and were automatic participants in 2010 as the host nation.

‘Amazing feeling’

Belgium-born South Africa coach Hugo Broos was thrilled as he represented his country as a player at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico and wanted to coach a team at the tournament before retiring.

“We all knew that we could do it, we believed in ourselves. We are going to the World Cup and it is fantastic,” said the 73-year-old.

“In the last three years we changed players and every time it was the right choice. What happened tonight is the work of three years and the future looks very bright for South African football.

“We have the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco during December and then the World Cup. There are no words to express how I feel.”

Winger Appollis was voted player of the match after scoring and creating the other goals as South Africa regained their scoring touch after failing to find the net in a draw with Zimbabwe last Friday.

“What an amazing feeling for the group going to the World Cup. I am so happy for the boys,” he told reporters.

“I know we had a draw in our last game, but I knew that we would come here to Mbombela tonight and win.”

Qualification was a huge relief for South Africa, who saw a five-point lead with four rounds remaining turn into a two-point deficit behind Benin entering the final round.

South Africa dropped points in home draws with Nigeria and Zimbabwe and forfeited three points for fielding the ineligible Teboho Mokoena in a victory over Lesotho.

South Africa needed to beat Rwanda and hope Nigeria defeated Benin, and that is what transpired with the home teams making dream starts.

Nigeria were ahead within three minutes through Osimhen while Mbatha scored the first South African goal with just five minutes gone.

A snap shot from Appollis midway through the opening half put South Africa in control and Rwanda spent most of the match on the back foot.

Makgopa, a late call-up in place of the injured Iqraam Rayners, headed into the net off a corner on 72 minutes to complete the scoring.

Osimhen netted a second time before half-time and completed his hat-trick six minutes into the second half. An added-time goal from Frank Onyeka completed the rout.