South Africa sink UAE to cap unblemished group campaign

NEW DELHI: South Africa made four changes yet scarcely missed a beat as they trounced the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by six wickets in a Group D dead rubber of the Twenty20 World Cup at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.

Having already secured their place in the Super Eights with a hat-trick of victories, the 2024 runners-up treated the fixture as a tune‑up and rested David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj and Lungi Ngidi.

Yet, they hardly broke a sweat as they restricted UAE to a below-par 122-6 after electing to field under an overcast sky.

Dewald Brevis (36) and Ryan Rickelton (30) produced breezy cameos as South Africa reached the target in 13.2 overs, wrapping up their blemish‑free group campaign with four wins from four.

“It was great to see the boys that came in and that have been working hard for an opportunity to grab that opportunity with both hands,” South Africa captain Aiden Markram said.

“I thought the bowling unit once again was really good in executing plans on that wicket. It gives confidence to us as a group to know that each guy in the 15 is in a good space.”

Earlier, UAE opener Aryansh Sharma was on six when South Africa wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock spilled a skier but the reprieve proved brief.

Left‑arm spinner George Linde struck in his first over, removing Muhammad Waseem for 22 to open the gate and the powerplay tilted further when Corbin Bosch (3-12) bounced out Aryansh.

The seamer returned to land a major blow – prising out the in‑form Sohaib Khan – to leave UAE 66‑3 at the halfway mark.

Alishan Sharafu (45) was put through concussion protocols after being hit by a Bosch bouncer, which dislodged the neck protector of his helmet.

The batter gamely soldiered on to top-score for his team but UAE could never really break the shackles.

South Africa lost Markram and de Kock in the powerplay but Rickleton and Brevis scored briskly.

Neither could stay put until the end but South Africa’s victory was swift and clinical