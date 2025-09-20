South Africa take unassailable lead in ODI series against Pakistan

South Africa Women defeated Pakistan Women by 25 runs on Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Friday night in the second game to take an unassailable lead in the three-match ODI series.

Tazmin Brits’ unbeaten 171 and Laura Wolvaardt’s 129-ball 100 propelled South Africa to 292-3 in 46 overs, which was later revised to a 313-run target. Pakistan were bowled out for 287 in 44.4 overs despite Sidra Amin’s record century and her 146-run stand with Natalia Parvaiz.

In pursuit of the target, Pakistan were dealt an early setback when opening batter Muneeba Ali (1) was trapped leg-before wicket in the third over, leaving the scoreboard at 5-1.

Omaima Sohail, returning to the team, played a spirited knock, scoring 43 off 38 balls, including seven boundaries as she put on 57 for the second wicket with Sidra Amin. However, her promising innings was cut short when she fell to Masabata Klaas, leaving Pakistan at 62-2 after 11 overs.

Aliya Riaz played a 23-ball 18 before she was dismissed in the 20th over as the scoreboard read 101.

Sidra and Natalia Parvaiz then formed a strong partnership, adding 50 runs off 49 balls. By the 28th over, Pakistan crossed the 150-run mark, and by the 33.3 over mark, they crossed 200 runs. The duo brought up their 100-run partnership off 86 balls.

Sidra, settling into her rhythm, accelerated and brought up her second consecutive century and sixth overall off 97 balls. Meanwhile, Natalia reached her maiden ODI half-century off just 42 balls.

Their impressive 146-run partnership was finally broken in the 38th over, when Sidra was dismissed for a well-played 122 off 110 balls, including 13 boundaries.

Natalia was joined at the crease by skipper Fatima Sana as the home side required 66 in the last eight overs. Fatima’s (5) stay was short-lived as she departed in the 42nd over with the scoreboard reading 269-5.

Read More: Asia Cup 2025 Super Four tickets go up for sale

Natalia, who scored a quick-fire 73 off 60 balls comprising seven fours, was dismissed in the very next over, followed by the dismissal of Diana Baig on the very next ball.

Sidra Nawaz (2) made her way back in the 44th over with Pakistan needing 29 off 14 balls while Nashra Sundhu was runout on the next delivery.

Rameen Shamim (12) was the last wicket to fall as Pakistan were all out on 287 in 44.4 overs.

After being put in to bat, South Africa’s openers, Wolvaardt and Brits, gave their side a strong start, reaching 58-0 after 10 overs. They continued to build their partnership, adding another 42 runs to bring the score to 100-0 at the 20-over mark. With all 10 wickets intact, they picked up the pace, crossing the 150-run mark in the 28th over.

Brits, following her unbeaten century in the first ODI, brought up her sixth ODI century off 106 balls. By the 41st over, South Africa were 238 for no loss when rain interrupted play, leading to the game being shortened to 46 overs per side.

After the break, Wolvaardt also reached her century off 128 balls but was dismissed immediately after, caught out by Diana Baig, bringing an end to a record opening partnership of 260 – the highest stand for South Africa in Women’s ODIs.

Diana made an immediate impact, cleaning up Nadine de Klerk on the very next ball. Annerie Dercksen was run out for just three runs, but Tazmin Brits remained steady, finishing unbeaten on 171* off 141 balls, including 20 boundaries and four sixes.

For Pakistan, Diana picked two wickets for 45 runs.