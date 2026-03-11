South Africa’s cricket team, stranded in India because of international airspace closure, will ​begin to fly home on Wednesday, with the ‌entire contingent departing in the next 36 hours, the International Cricket Council said.

They are one of several including West Indies ​stuck because of conflict in the Middle East long ​after their Twenty20 World Cup campaigns ended while ⁠the ICC struggled to charter flights to repatriate them.

England ​flew home two days after being beaten in the ​semi-finals, prompting criticism of the ICC from the South African and West Indian camps.

The ICC, in a statement on Wednesday, said the ​criticism was “incorrect” and provided an update on South ​Africa’s return.

“On current arrangements, the South Africa contingent will begin departing ‌for ⁠South Africa tonight, with all members expected to have departed within the next 36 hours,” it said.

“The ICC rejects any suggestion that these decisions have been driven by ​anything other ​than safety, feasibility ⁠and welfare.”

“Throughout this period, the ICC’s overriding priority has been the safety and ​welfare of everyone affected,” it said.

“We will not ​move ⁠people until we are satisfied that the travel solution in place is safe, and that commitment will not change.”

Cricket ⁠West ​Indies said on Tuesday it ​had booked commercial flights to take home its contingent in three groups.