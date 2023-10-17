World Cup 2023: South Africa win toss, elect to field first against Netherlands

DHARAMSALA: South Africa have won the toss and have elected to field first against Netherlands in Match 15 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 here at HPCA stadium, Dharamsala.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

After overcoming Sri Lanka and Australia challenges with ease, Temba Bavuma’s South Africa will look to ensure that their unbeaten run in the tournament continues against the Netherlands.

SOUTH AFRICA SQUAD

Temba Bavuma

Gerald Coetzee

Quinton de Kock

Reeza Hendricks

Marco Jansen

Heinrich Klaasen

Keshav Maharaj

Aiden Markram

David Miller

Lungi Ngidi

Andile Phehlukwayo

Kagiso Rabada

Tabraiz Shamsi

Rassie van der Dussen

Lizaad Williams

NETHERLANDS SQUAD

Colin Ackermann

Shariz Ahmad

Wesley Barresi

Bas de Leede

Aryan Dutt

Scott Edwards

Sybrand Engelbrecht

Ryan Klein

Teja Nidamanuru

Max O’Dowd

Vikram Singh

Logan van Beek

Roelof van der Merwe

Paul van Meekeren

Saqib Zulfiqar

South Africa batters have got plenty of runs, while their bowlers have been picking up wickets with ease.

Watch ICC World Cup 2023 Live on ARY ZAP

Even though all seems to be going well for the side, they’ll know the value of points in long-drawn tournaments such as these.

A close loss to Netherlands in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 saw the Proteas lose out on a semi-final spot.

More to follow…