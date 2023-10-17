World Cup 2023: South Africa win toss, elect to field first against Netherlands

DHARAMSALA: South Africa have won the toss and have elected to field first against Netherlands in Match 15 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 here at HPCA stadium, Dharamsala.
After overcoming Sri Lanka and Australia challenges with ease, Temba Bavuma’s South Africa will look to ensure that their unbeaten run in the tournament continues against the Netherlands.
SOUTH AFRICA SQUAD
Temba Bavuma
Gerald Coetzee
Quinton de Kock
Reeza Hendricks
Marco Jansen
Heinrich Klaasen
Keshav Maharaj
Aiden Markram
David Miller
Lungi Ngidi
Andile Phehlukwayo
Kagiso Rabada
Tabraiz Shamsi
Rassie van der Dussen
Lizaad Williams
NETHERLANDS SQUAD
Colin Ackermann
Shariz Ahmad
Wesley Barresi
Bas de Leede
Aryan Dutt
Scott Edwards
Sybrand Engelbrecht
Ryan Klein
Teja Nidamanuru
Max O’Dowd
Vikram Singh
Logan van Beek
Roelof van der Merwe
Paul van Meekeren
Saqib Zulfiqar
South Africa batters have got plenty of runs, while their bowlers have been picking up wickets with ease.
Even though all seems to be going well for the side, they’ll know the value of points in long-drawn tournaments such as these.
A close loss to Netherlands in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 saw the Proteas lose out on a semi-final spot.
