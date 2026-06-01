South Air announces flights to Dera Ismail Khan

ISLAMABAD: Private airline South Air has announced plans to launch regular flight operations to Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, marking a significant step toward improving air connectivity in the province.

A delegation of South Air, led by Kanwar Muhammad Tariq, met Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi to discuss the airline’s expansion plans and future operations in the province.

During the meeting, Governor Kundi assured the delegation of full support for launching flights to Dera Ismail Khan and Chitral.

“South Air is welcome in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” the governor said, expressing confidence that the airline’s operations would prove successful in the province.

He emphasized the importance of enhanced air connectivity for promoting tourism, business, and economic development, noting that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is one of Pakistan’s leading tourism destinations.

Governor Kundi pointed out that several important regions of the province still lack adequate air transport facilities. He said flights connecting Peshawar with Karachi, Lahore, and Quetta would help accelerate economic activity and improve regional connectivity.

The governor added that the entry of new airlines into the province would create employment opportunities and contribute to the growth of tourism and commercial activities.

Earlier, South Air launched its first trial flight service from Karachi to Gwadar.

The trial flight successfully landed at the New Gwadar International Airport, marking a key milestone in efforts to improve air travel facilities in the coastal region.

According to the flight schedule, South Air flight Z8-905 departed Karachi at noon and arrived at the New Gwadar International Airport at 3:40 p.m.

The operationalization of the airport under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project is expected to facilitate the movement of passengers, cargo, and services.

The new air service is also expected to reduce travel time between Gwadar, Karachi, Quetta, and other cities while boosting trade, tourism, and development activities across the Makran division.