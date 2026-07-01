South Air gets nod for flight operations in Pakistan

KARACHI: The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued an Air Operator Certificate (AOC) to the newly established private airline, South Air, ARY News reported.

The certificate was issued under the signature of CAA Director General Nadir Shafi Dar. The airline is expected to commence operations within the next few days.

According to officials, the Ministry of Defence and the Civil Aviation Authority provided full support during the certification process. DG Nadir Shafi Dar said the CAA remains committed to supporting the growth and development of Pakistan’s aviation sector.

South Air plans to operate flights to airports across Pakistan. The airline has already conducted test flights to the New Gwadar International Airport and Sukkur Airport, which were monitored and evaluated by CAA inspectors as part of the certification process.

Last year, Saudi Arabia’s new airline, Flyadeal, commenced its flight operations to Pakistan.

According to a PAA spokesperson, the first Flyadeal flight, F3 166, arrived in Karachi from Saudi Arabia at 8:04 a.m, according to the PIA spokesperson.

The aircraft was given a water salute upon arrival at Jinnah International Airport. It is important to note that in November 2024, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) granted Flyadeal permission to operate air services in Pakistan.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) granted Flyadeal approval for air operations in Pakistan upon its initial request.

The Flyadeal airline will operate flights from Riyadh to Karachi, with additional flights between Karachi, Riyadh, and Jeddah.

Sources from the airline suggest that this new airline will provide passengers with direct travel options, enhancing convenience for travelers between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.