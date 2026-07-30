South Korea coach Hong grilled by MPs over World Cup flop

Former South Korea football coach Hong Myung-bo told lawmakers Thursday that he took “full responsibility” for his team’s failure to advance from their group at the World Cup.

Hong resigned after the elimination, but appeared Thursday at a hearing for parliament’s sports and culture committee probe into the actions of the Korea Football Association (KFA).

Hong, a former South Korea defender who played in the 2002 World Cup at home, has been pilloried by fans, pundits and politicians since his side were eliminated by a shock 1-0 defeat to South Africa.

Hong was jeered at the airport on his return by fans dismayed over the decision to drop veteran skipper Son Heung-min to the bench for a South Africa match they only needed to draw to secure qualification for the knockout stages.

President Lee Jae Myung blamed the failure on “incompetent people” promoted to leadership in a statement which did not name Hong, but alluded to “loyalty and factionalism” tainting recruitment at the sport’s top level.

The 57-year-old was quastioned over allegations of preferential treatment leading to his appointment in 2024, citing claims KFA recruiters travelled to his neighbourhood to conduct opaque interviews.

“I believe the proper procedures had been followed,” Hong told lawmakers, denying asking “for any special favours or benefits”.

MPs also raised claims he had enjoyed a salary of 3.8 billion won (US$2.6 million) — a figure reportedly at the high end for national coaches. Hong said the figure was wrong, but declined to disclose the correct one.

He apologised for the team’s failure to reach the last 32 at the 48-team tournament in Mexico, the United States and Canada.

“I was the head coach, and that’s a position that is ultimately judged by results,” he said.

“Because our performance at this World Cup fell short, I take full responsibility for everything.”

South Korea’s media had labelled the 2026 squad a “golden generation” and there were high hopes for a team featuring former Tottenham Hotspur star Son, Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae and former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Lee Kang-in.