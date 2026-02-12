South Korean actor Jung Eun-woo passes away at the age of 39

South Korean actor Jung Eun-woo passed away at the age of 39.

On February 11, the actor passed away at the age of 39. The news of his sudden death has been shocking to fans and his well-wishers.

The reason behind his demise has not been disclosed yet. He was known for his work in K-dramas like HIT, The Slave Hunters, Welcome to Waikiki 2 and many more.

Jung Eun-woo also starred in movies like Mischange, Romantic Debtors, My Tutor Friend 2, among others. He even won the New Star Award at the SBS Drama Awards in 2012 and Best Actor in a Drama Short at the 2014 SBS Drama Awards.

After the news of Jung Eun-woo came to light, his last post on Instagram also caught everyone’s attention. He posted the pictures of two late artists namely Hong Kong actor-singer Leslie Cheung and British singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse along with his own photo. In the caption, he wrote, “Missed, envy, regret…”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eun Woo Jung (@eun_woo109)

For the unversed, both Leslie and Amy passed away when they were young. The post captured everyone’s attention as fans thought it was more than just a coincidence. His demise is more suspicious to many because the real reason for his sudden death has not been disclosed yet.