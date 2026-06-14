South Korean influencer shares video showing racist behaviour towards her from fans at FIFA World Cup stadium

A South Korean football fan and influencer has shared an ugly video of herself being subjected to racist behaviour during the FIFA World Cup.

The tournament is set to enter into its third day after matches in Mexico, Canada, and the USA in the opening days.

The influencer, Yoon Su-Jin, known online as Ino Cat, shared raw footage of a sobering moment as the world celebrated the commencement of the Mundial.

In the video from the stadium, she was filming herself having a moment with fellow fans seated behind her before one of them made the slant-eye gesture.

This gesture is deeply offensive to Asians and is made to mock the shape of their eyes in a racist way.

“I came all the way to Mexico to watch the World Cup… Am I being too sensitive?

POV: You traveled across the world for the World Cup… and experienced racism..”, she captioned her Instagram post.

The experience of Ino Cat in Mexico serves as a reminder that brazen and hidden acts of racism exist all over the world, even in the major sporting events such as the FIFA World Cup.

The influencer looked crestfallen when it became apparent what the Mexico fan behind her was doing.The Instagram video has garnered over 228,000 likes and nearly 30,000 comments from around 15 million views in around 23 hours.

Her disappointment turned to delight a few hours later as the Taegeuk Warriors (the South Korean national team) claimed a 2-1 win over Czechia in their opener.