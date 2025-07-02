New release date announced for South Park season 27

Fans of South Park will need to wait just a bit longer for the return of Kyle, Stan, Kenny, and Cartman, as season 27 has officially been delayed.

The much-anticipated new season was originally due to premiere on Wednesday, 9 July, but will now hit screens two weeks later on Wednesday, 23 July.

Although no specific reason has been given for the delay, it’s not unusual for the show’s creators, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, to work right up until the last moment.

Known for their fast-paced production style, the team behind South Park often pulls together episodes in very short timeframes. With that in mind, a small delay for season 27 is unlikely to come as a major concern to long-time viewers.

South Park season 27 will return to a more traditional weekly episode format, which many fans will welcome after the series spent the past couple of years focusing on one-off specials. The upcoming episodes are expected to air weekly once they begin later this month.

There’s already strong buzz around South Park season 27, especially after trailers hinted at bizarre new storylines involving a spoof of P. Diddy and a possible conflict with Canada.

The new season marks the first proper run of episodes since the “Spring Break” finale aired over two years ago, with specials having filled the gap since then.

On the streaming front, South Park season 27 will be available to watch on both Paramount+ and HBO Max.

A recent agreement ensured the series would remain on both platforms, giving fans more ways to enjoy the new episodes.

While it’s still unclear what direction the show will take in future seasons, one thing is certain, South Park season 27 is not expected to be the end.

With a confirmed new release date and plenty of chaos ahead, fans can start counting down the days to the show’s long-awaited return.