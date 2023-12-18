‘Soybean production can reduce Pakistan’s import bill’

Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research Dr. Kausar Abdullah Malik on Wednesday said that soybean is a part of global trade and economy, farmer will have to grow that crop which is more profitable for him, financial benefits should be brought to farmers to grow soybean corps, soybeans is shortest duration corps which will be more beneficial for the farmers and the country’s economy at large.



He expressed these views while addressing the National Workshop on Soybean Production in Pakistan organized by Ministry of National Food Security and Research, Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) and Food & Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) here in Islamabad.

Dr. Kausar Abdullah Malik said that Soybeans are a leguminous crop, which means they have the ability to fix nitrogen in the soil with the help of symbiotic bacteria. This nitrogen-fixing property enhances soil fertility and is beneficial for crop rotation systems, Soybeans can be part of sustainable agricultural practices.

The minister said that Soybeans are a major global commodity and contribute significantly to international trade, soybeans are an excellent source of protein and are considered a complete protein, Soybeans and soy-based products contribute to dietary diversity, soybeans are a major source of vegetable oil worldwide. Soybean oil is commonly used for cooking and as an ingredient in various food products. He said that Soybean meal, a byproduct of oil extraction, is a crucial component of livestock feed. It provides a high-quality protein source for animals, contributing to the production of meat, dairy, and other animal products

Country Representative of FAO Miss. Florence Roll, Federal Secretary for National Food Security & Research Capt retd Muhammad Mahmood, Vice Chancellor University of Faisalabad Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan and Chairman PARC were also present on the occasion.

The participants appraised that Soybean contains 40-42% protein, 20-22% oil contents and 20-30% carbohydrates, world soybean production is 370 million tons, leading soybean production country includes Brazil 153 million tons, US 116 million tons, Argentina 46 million tons, China 20 million tons and India 12 million tons. China is the largest importer of soybean and annually import soybean 96 million tons.

Federal Secretary for National Food Security & Research Captain retired Muhammad Mahmood said that PARC and University of Faisalabad should prepare a plan regarding production of soybean in Pakistan. He said that province also be accessed regarding production of soybean and Ministry of National Food Security & Research will contribute the provinces for production of soybean. He said that purchasing of agriculture machinery is mandatory as there may be shortage of labour in the future.