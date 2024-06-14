SP attacked, injured by suspects harassing women

ISLAMABAD: Superintendent of Police (SP) City Islamabad has been injured and shifted to hospital after he was attacked by some persons who were ‘harassing’ women, ARY News reported.

According to details, a group of women were allegedly harassed at a restaurant in Islamabad and the citizens called the police for help. When the SP City Khan Zeb arrived at the scene and stopped the persons from harassing the women, he was attacked and injured.

The SP City was injured in the attack and was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad and Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) visited the hospital to inquire about his condition.

Meanwhile, the police launched an investigation into the incident and are searching for the suspects.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cybercrime circle arrested two suspects involved in online sexual harassment.

Arrested accused have been identified as Adil Iftikhar and Ahsan Qayyum.

According to the FIA cybercrime circle Rawalpindi, the accused had shared objectionable photographs and videos of a victim woman.

The accused were also blackmailing the complainant. “The two men received money time to time from the victim for the objectionable material,” spokesman said. “They overall received 68,000 rupees as hush money from the victim”.