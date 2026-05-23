SpaceX Starship V3 launch success ahead of record-breaking IPO

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has successfully launched the largest and most powerful rocket ever after its much-anticipated test flight was postponed. The uncrewed Starship V3 took off from Texas shortly after 17:30 (22:30 GMT) on Friday, following SpaceX’s announcement of an upcoming record-breaking stock market debut.

Once in space, Starship deployed 20 dummy satellites before re-entering the atmosphere. About an hour after launch, it splashed down in the Indian Ocean, where it exploded as planned.

“Congratulations @SpaceX team on an epic first Starship V3 launch & landing!” Musk wrote on X, “You scored a goal for humanity.”

The initial launch attempt on Thursday was postponed due to a launch-tower malfunction. The SpaceX team celebrated after the launch, and while the mission achieved most of its major objectives, it did not go exactly as planned. Both stages of the rocket experienced engine failures, but the test flight was largely successful, likely boosting confidence among investors and NASA, which plans to use the Starship for future lunar missions.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman congratulated Musk and the SpaceX team, saying, “One step closer to the Moon… one step closer to Mars,” on X.

It marked the 12th flight of a SpaceX rocket, featuring the latest design standing 124 meters (407 feet) tall, more than 40 stories high. The debut of the Starship V3 precedes SpaceX’s initial public offering (IPO), expected to be the largest in Wall Street history, possibly starting next month.

Due to Musk’s holdings in SpaceX, valued at $1.25 trillion, the IPO could make him the first-ever trillionaire. SpaceX not only manufactures rockets but also operates the satellite internet service Starlink and owns the controversial artificial intelligence firm xAI.