Spain denies port of call to ship carrying arms from India to Israel

BRUSSELS: Spain has refused permission for a ship carrying arms to Israel from India to dock at a Spanish port, Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said.

“This is the first time we have done this because it is the first time we have detected a ship carrying a shipment of arms to Israel that wants to call at a Spanish port,” he told reporters in Brussels.

“This will be a consistent policy with any ship carrying arms to Israel that wants to call at Spanish ports. The foreign ministry will systematically reject such stopovers for one obvious reason. The Middle East does not need more weapons, it needs more peace,” he added.

El Pais newspaper said the Danish-flagged ship carrying 27 tonnes of explosive material from Madras in India to the port of Haifa in Israel.

Spain has been one of Europe’s most critical voices about Israel’s Gaza offensive and is working to rally other European capitals behind the idea of recognising a Palestinian state.

Spain halted arms sales to Israel after it launched a military onslaught in the Gaza Strip.