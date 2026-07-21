Spain’s World Cup-winning football team received a hero’s welcome on Monday as nearly two million fans lined the streets of Madrid to celebrate the nation’s second FIFA World Cup title.

The 26-player squad and coaching staff were greeted by Spain’s royal family and Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez after returning from the United States, where they defeated Argentina 1-0 after extra time in Sunday’s World Cup final in New Jersey.

Congratulating the champions, Sánchez praised the team’s performances throughout the tournament.

“Thank you to the coaches and players for the style of play, the effort, and the victory. We have truly enjoyed watching you play,” he said.

The celebrations continued with an open-top bus parade through central Madrid, where jubilant supporters waved Spanish flags, sang national songs and cheered as the players displayed the World Cup trophy. The bus carried the slogan “Stars Shine Together,” while the squad wore T-shirts reading “Somos Campeones” (“We Are Champions”).

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The victory procession travelled from near Moncloa Palace, the prime minister’s official residence, to the iconic Cibeles Square, where around 120,000 supporters gathered for the main celebration. Fans began arriving hours in advance despite temperatures reaching 35°C (95°F).

Authorities estimated that nearly 1.8 million people turned out across Madrid to celebrate the team’s triumph.

Spain secured the World Cup title after Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in extra time against Argentina, ending a 16-year wait for the country’s second men’s World Cup crown following its historic 2010 triumph in South Africa.