Spain must put Cape Verde World Cup 'grief' behind them, says Merino

Mikel Merino said Spain have to react to the “grief” of failing to beat debutants Cape Verde in their World Cup opener, but is confident the European champions are still contenders to win the competition.

It was a familiar story of World Cup frustration for La Roja in Atlanta as they failed to break down the African archipelago of just over 500,000 people despite dominating possession in a 0-0 draw.

Since winning the competition for the first time in 2010, Spain have won just three of their last 12 World Cup games.

“As in every match, things don’t always go the way one would like. Every player has their own way of dealing with grief,” Merino told a press conference on Tuesday.

“No one has died; it’s not mourning in the literal sense. But defeats can often feel that way. When we’re so competitive, when we always want to win and always want to bring our best selves, and we don’t manage to do it.”

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente remained calm in the aftermath, with his side unbeaten in 32 competitive games.

One win against Saudi Arabia and Uruguay will almost certainly secure their place in the knockout stage with 32 teams progressing from the first ever 48-team World Cup.

“Staying calm is the priority now. We can’t lose our heads over a result that wasn’t positive,” added Merino.

“We need to keep a cool head and approach the next match with optimism.”

Lamine Yamal’s introduction as a second half substitute was not enough to break down Cape Verde’s dogged resistance, led by 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha.

However, Yamal’s presence immediately added an extra dimension to the pedestrian Spanish attack.

The Barcelona superstar has been carefully nursed back to fitness after nearly two months out with a hamstring injury.

However, Merino is hopeful the 18-year-old’s “special” talent can unlock defences later in the competition as he gets up to speed.

“Lamine is undoubtedly a special player. He has great ability to beat his man and disrupt the opposition’s defensive shape,” said the Arsenal midfielder.

“He brings a different profile compared to the players who were already on the pitch, and naturally, that alters the opponents’ tactical approach.

“They began playing differently and crowding his side of the field. That ability to unsettle the defence creates more time and space for other players elsewhere on the pitch.

“Given Lamine’s quality, he can influence any game at any moment.”

Saudi Arabia’s 1-1 draw with Uruguay means all four teams in Group H are tied on one point.

Spain face the Saudis next in Atlanta on Sunday.