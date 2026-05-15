The Spanish government has approved a new policy aimed at granting legal status to nearly 500,000 undocumented migrants currently living in the country.

According to Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment, under the scheme, eligible applicants will receive a renewable one-year residence permit, allowing them to regularise their immigration status and gradually integrate into Spain’s formal employment and administrative systems.

To qualify for the programme, applicants must prove that they arrived in Spain before 1 January and have been residing in the country for at least five months prior to submitting their application. They must also provide evidence of a clean criminal record. The deadline for applications has been set for 30 June.

Individuals granted temporary legal status under the programme will be able to apply for other categories of work permits or residence authorisations through Spain’s existing immigration system after completing one year.

The policy also includes provisions aimed at keeping families together. If an applicant lives with close family members, including a spouse, registered partner or close relatives, their applications may be processed simultaneously to avoid family separation.

Applicants will be given a one-month grace period to obtain official police clearance certificates from their countries of origin confirming they have no criminal record.

To facilitate the submission process, the government has designated several centres across the country where applications can be filed in person, including 60 Social Security offices, 371 post offices and five immigration offices.

Spain last introduced a large-scale regularisation programme in 2005, when approximately 577,000 undocumented migrants were granted legal residency.

Authorities have stressed that the current programme only applies to individuals already living in Spain who meet the specified conditions. The policy is not intended to allow new migrants to enter the country.

Officials have also warned the public to remain cautious of unauthorised agents or misleading claims suggesting that new individuals can be sent to Spain through this programme. Such claims are often fraudulent and may result in financial losses for victims.