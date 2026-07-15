Spain royals' celebrate 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal victory

The King and Queen’s reaction to Spain making it to the football final has become the talking point as the nation erupts in joy. This is your exclusive first look at the Spanish Royal Family celebrating on their couch in what’s being called a ‘historic moment’.

This moment had the Royal Family, King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia as well as their daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia, all up and cheering from the sofas of their living room in what appears to be quite a casual moment for them.

The family joined the rest of Spain as the Spanish football team’s incredible winning moment sent ripples of excitement across the nation, giving them a spot in the final match. King Felipe, his wife and two daughters watched the final stages of the tense match intently as the final whistle sounded, securing Spain’s much anticipated place in the final of the football world championship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Casa de Su Majestad el Rey (@casareal.es)

Following this joyous moment, the royal family shared the following public message for La Roja: “What a spectacular path to the final! You have made an entire country vibrate with your teamwork, passion, and flawless execution on the pitch.

One last step remains-Spain is entirely with you!”

La Roja’s historic win in making it to the grand final sets up a massive contest against their final adversaries and, given the surge in national spirit, they are sure to return to Madrid with another triumph under their belt.