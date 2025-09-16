Spain to boycott Eurovision 2026 if Israel competes

Notably, the announcement comes as diplomatic ties between Spain and Israel frayed after large protests against the presence of a Israeli-owned cycling team disrupted the Spanish Vuelta race.

On Monday, Spain’s prime minister said that he would like Israel to be banned from sporting events.

Meanwhile, the European Broadcasting Union said last week that it was consulting its members on how to ‘manage participation and geopolitical tensions’ around the song contest and would give them until mid-December to decide if they want to participate.

For the unversed, Russia was previously banned from Eurovision after its invasion of Ukraine in 2022, however, Israel has been allowed to compete for the past two years despite disputes over its participation.

Eurovision 2026 finale is scheduled to be held in Vienna next May.