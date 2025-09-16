Spain to boycott Eurovision 2026 if Israel competes
Sep 16, 2025
Spain has joined the group of countries who have threatened not to participate in the Eurovision Song Contest unless Israel is excluded from the competition over the war in the Gaza Strip.
As reported by foreign media, Spain on Tuesday has joined the Netherlands, Ireland and Slovenia, in a stance to not participate in the Eurovision 2026, until European Broadcasting Union, which organizes the popular song contest, excludes Israel from participation.
The decision was made by Spanish public broadcaster during a board meeting in Madrid.
Notably, the announcement comes as diplomatic ties between Spain and Israel frayed after large protests against the presence of a Israeli-owned cycling team disrupted the Spanish Vuelta race.
On Monday, Spain’s prime minister said that he would like Israel to be banned from sporting events.
Meanwhile, the European Broadcasting Union said last week that it was consulting its members on how to ‘manage participation and geopolitical tensions’ around the song contest and would give them until mid-December to decide if they want to participate.
Eurovision 2026 finale is scheduled to be held in Vienna next May.
