Spain visa for Pakistanis: Minimum income requirement for March 2025

Spain has become a top destination for digital nomads, offering a “digital nomad” visa that allows freelancers and remote workers to live and work in the country.

Various countries, including Spain, have launched “digital nomad” visa for such individuals. These countries offer high-speed internet, friendly tax policies and other benefits to the freelancers.

What is a Digital Nomad Visa?

Digital nomad visas offer temporary residency in a foreign country to remote workers who meet a set minimum income requirement.

These visas are not suitable for job-seekers or students who wish to study abroad. You must prove that you work remotely and earn a stable income to support yourself without taking jobs from local residents.

To qualify for this visa, applicants must meet certain requirements, including a minimum monthly income.

As of March 2025, the minimum income requirement for digital nomads applying for a Spain visa is $2,750 per month. This amount is intended to support the applicant’s stay in Spain. For digital nomads who wish to bring their families to Spain, the minimum monthly income requirement increases to $3,750.

Other requirements for the Spain digital nomad visa include;