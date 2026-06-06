Spain has introduced a new regularisation policy aimed at granting legal status to certain illegal immigrants living in the country.

According to guidance issued by the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment of Pakistan, the government of Spain’s recent policy applies only to individuals who were in Spain before January 1, 2026, and meet the eligibility criteria set by the authorities.

Anyone entering Spain after the mentioned date will not be eligible for regularisation under the new policy.

Spanish authorities also informed that there are currently no plans to introduce a similar scheme in the near future.

Officials also noted that the last regularisation program was introduced in 2005.

In light of the latest announcement, the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment of Pakistan has urged Pakistani citizens not to be misled by agents to enter Spain illegally, which could put both their lives and financial resources at risk.