Spain's Nico Williams expected to be fit for World Cup

Athletic Bilbao’s Spain winger Nico Williams is set to miss the rest of the season with a “moderate muscular injury” the Basque club said on Monday but he is expected to be fit for the World Cup.

Williams, 23, was replaced by his older sibling Inaki Williams in the first half of Sunday’s 1-0 defeat by Valencia in La Liga.

“Nico Williams was substituted for his brother in the 36th minute of the match after suffering a moderate hamstring strain in his left leg,” Athleti said.

The outfit did not say how long Williams would be out for but Spanish media claimed he would be sidelined for three weeks, making him fit for Spain’s World Cup opener against Cape Verde on June 15 in Atlanta, the United States.