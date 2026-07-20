The Royal Family of Spain was among thousands of fans cheering on La Roja as they defeated Argentina to lift the 2026 FIFA World Cup trophy at New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday.

King Felipe, Queen Letizia and their two daughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía watched the championship match from a VIP box alongside Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez as La Roja defeated Argentina 1-0 in the 2026 World Cup final on Sunday.

Dressed in Spain’s national team jerseys, the Queen and the Princesses showcased their team spirit in a striking red dress, matching Spain’s iconic colors, while King Felipe wore a classic black suit paired with a red tie in support of the national side.

The royal sisters later stepped onto the pitch during the post-match celebrations, where they proudly posed with the coveted FIFA World Cup trophy alongside Spain’s players and coaching staff.

Princess Leonor – heir to the Spanish throne – and her younger sister, Infanta Sofía, shared smiles and congratulated the players as confetti filled the stadium following the dramatic extra-time victory.

King Felipe VI also walked onto the field to personally congratulate the squad and coaching staff alongside other dignitaries attending the final. The monarch embraced several players and shared warm exchanges with the newly crowned world champions.

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Spain secured a historic 1-0 victory over Argentina after Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in extra time, earning the country its second FIFA World Cup title and first since its triumph in South Africa in 2010.

The royal family’s support for the national team has been evident throughout the tournament.