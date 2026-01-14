Spain’s Queen Sofia takes major decision amid sister Princess Irene’s deteriorating health

Queen Sofia of Spain has taken a major decision amid her sister Princess Irene of Greece’s deteriorating health condition.

The 87-year-old Spanish queen withdrawn from upcoming public engagements to support her sister, whose health is reported to be in a critical condition.

King Felipe’s mother was due to attend an event at the Poema del Mar Aquarium in Palma de Mallorca on Wednesday, where she was set to receive an award recognising her long-standing commitment to biodiversity conservation.

She was also scheduled to be honoured with an honorary doctorate at the University of Las Palmas’ Paraninfo. Both appearances have now been cancelled.

According to HOLA!, Princess Irene’s is “very fragile and her condition is critical”. The update follows reports from three years ago revealing that the 83-year-old had been “suffering from cognitive impairment that has progressively weakened her”.

Princess Irene of Greece is the youngest child of the late King Paul and Queen Frederica. She never married and has lived since 1981 at Zarzuela Palace in Madrid, the official residence of the Spanish royal family.

Queen Sofia and Princess Irene’s only brother, Constantine II, the last King of the Hellenes, passed away in January 2023.

Princess Irene was last seen in public in February 2025, when she attended the wedding of her nephew, Prince Nikolaos of Greece, to Chrysi Vardinogiánni in Athens.