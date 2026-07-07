Spanish Embassy trolls Portugal using Yamal’s little brother

An official social media post by a Spanish Embassy went viral for all the right reasons after utilizing a wholesome image of Lamine Yamal’s three-year-old brother, Keyne, to celebrate Spain’s dramatic victory over Portugal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Spain secured their place in the quarter-finals on Monday night following a tense 1-0 win against Iberian rivals Portugal in the Round of 16. A 91st-minute strike from midfielder Mikel Merino decided the match, prompting nationwide celebrations across Spain and its international diplomatic channels.

Key Takeaways: Lamine Yamal’s Brother Viral Sensation

The Post: A Spanish Embassy celebrated the 1-0 World Cup victory against Portugal by posting a viral image of Lamine Yamal’s younger brother.

The Image: The photo features three-year-old Keyne passionately cheering for La Roja with clenched fists during a previous match against Austria.

The Player’s Reaction: Yamal has previously spoken emotionally about the memes, calling his younger brother “everything to me.”

Next Match: Spain advances to face Morocco in a highly-anticipated quarter-final clash.

The Story Behind the Viral World Cup Meme

The image used by the embassy originally stems from Spain’s dominant 3-0 victory over Austria in the tournament’s earlier stages. TV cameras caught the toddler passionately screaming “Come on!” from the stands in Los Angeles, immediately turning the child into a symbol of Spain’s World Cup journey.

When shown the viral footage earlier in the tournament, the 18-year-old Barcelona and Spain winger expressed his profound affection for his sibling.

“It moves me to see my brother happy and my mother living the life she’s always dreamed of,” Yamal stated during a FIFA press gathering. “He’s everything to me, my brother, he’s like a son to me, and I’m in love with him.”

The diplomatic nod emphasizes the family-oriented spirit defining Luis de la Fuente’s squad as they navigate the tournament. While Yamal did not find the back of the net against Portugal, his 90-minute shift down the right flank proved vital in breaking down the Portuguese rearguard before Merino’s stoppage-time winner.

Up next, Spain will take on Morocco in the quarter-finals, where fans can expect to see more of little Keyne cheering from the stands.