Speaker Ayaz Sadiq offers to arrange Govt-Opposition dialogue

ISLAMABAD: Speaker Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday offered his services for holding negotiations between the government and the opposition parties.

“My office and home always available for holding talks between the government and opposition,” Ayaz Sadiq said.

“Dialogue is necessary to iron out differences between the government and opposition,” Speaker National Assembly said. “I am ready to play a role for talks over political issues or any other matter,” Sadiq said.

He welcomed an interchange between PTI’s Sher Afzal Marwat, Rana Sanaullah and Khawaja Asif on Tuesday.

PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat yesterday suggested constitution of a committee of the house over the country’s situation in the National Assembly session.

Treasury members welcomed the proposal and called it ‘a gust of fresh wind’.

Prime Minister’s Adviser for Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah said, “If the PTI has constituted a committee for dialogue, they should formally send a message”. “Political issues could only be resolved with political talks,” he said.

“Until and unless the political dialogue between government and the opposition not started, the system won’t run smoothly,” Rana Sana said.

“I believe if the talks begin, a solution will also emerge,” he added.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif urged for moderation on the tone of political discourse. “If you speak positively, I will respond positively. Hostility only invites hostility.”

He stressed that issues can only be resolved through love and mutual respect, not through threats and bitterness.