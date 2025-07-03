web analytics
Speaker Ayaz Sadiq writes to PM over salary hike issue after criticism

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq has in a letter to the Prime Minister has let the issue of controversial hike in salary to be decided by the PM, after scathing criticism from the PML-N veteran Khawaja Asif, sources said.

“I have nothing to do with the increase in salary neither I am interested in it,” sources said while quoting the letter.

“The decision of increasing salary is the mandate of the federal cabinet and the prime minister,” citing letter, sources at the Speaker’s office said. “Don’t raise my salary, I have no demand.”

Without quoting Khawaja Asif’s words Ayaz Sadiq writes. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will now take the final decision over the issue, sources added.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif in a statement in June had strongly opposed the increase in salaries and perks of the National Assembly Speaker and the Senate Chairman, terming it “financial extravagance.”

In a statement, defence minister criticised the substantial raise, asserting that it falls under the category of excessive spending.

Khawaja Asif said that the ‘lavish’ increment in the salaries and benefits of the Deputy Speaker and Deputy Chairman also qualifies as financial extravagance.

He said that there is need to consider the life of the common man, stating that the nation’s honor and dignity depends on their well-being.

Earlier, the federal government had approved a massive 500 percent salary increase for the speaker and the chairman.

