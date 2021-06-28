Speaker bans entry of eight lawmakers for bringing charpoy in Sindh Assembly

KARACHI: Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani has banned the entry of eight lawmakers into provincial assembly over the issue of bringing “folding charpoy” in the House.

The entry of eight lawmakers namely, PTI parliamentary leader Bilal Ahmed, Saeed Ahmed, Arsalan Taj, Muhammad Ali Aziz, Adeel Ahmed, Nawaz Jadoon, Raja Azhar has been banned.

Condemning an unpleasant incident that had taken place in the Sindh Assembly earlier today, Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani has ordered a probe into the scuffle between the members from the opposition and treasury benches.

The uproar started when protesting members brought a “folding charpoy” in the House.

Agha Siraj Durrani has ordered Secretary Sindh Assembly, Umar Farooq, to submit a report after completing an inquiry into the incident.

