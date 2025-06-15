Speaker declines opposition leader’s demand for CEC appointing body

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly in a letter to opposition leader Omar Ayub has refused to form a parliamentary committee for nomination of the CEC and two members of the electoral body.

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq responding to Omar Ayub in a letter said that the parliamentary committee for nomination of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and two members of the electoral body can be constituted after consultations between the prime minister and the leader of the opposition, and referral of proposed names to the assembly.

Leader of the Opposition Omar Ayub in a letter to the Speaker, demanded constitution of the parliamentary committee for nomination of the CEC and two members of the election commission.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had early in this month invited Omar Ayub for talks for the ECP nominations.

The term of Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan Sikandar Sultan Raja and two members of the election commission was ended on January 26 this year.

The CEC and two members of the commission have continued their work under Article 215.

According to election laws, the selection of a new CEC must be completed within 45 days.

Incumbent CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja continuing to serve until a new appointment is made, as per the constitution.

In the process, the Prime Minister and the Opposition Leader are required to agree on three names for the CEC, which will then be sent to a parliamentary committee for final selection.

If no consensus is reached, both will send three names each to the committee for consideration.

The parliamentary committee will ultimately decide on the appointment of the new Chief Election Commissioner.