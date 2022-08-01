Speaker likely to accept more PTI resignations from NA

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has decided to accept more resignations of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Members, quoting sources ARY News reported on Monday.

“The Speaker has decided to accept resignations of 11 more members of the PTI,” sources said. NA Speaker will likely to approve PTI MNAs resignations today or tomorrow, sources shared.

“Speaker has also decided to approve resignations of the members elected on reserved seats of the legislature,” sources said.

Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had recently accepted resignations of 11 PTI MNAs on last Thursday.

The resignations of 11 PTI MNAs including Shireen Mazari, Ali Muhammad Khan, Ijaz Shah, Farrukh Habib, Shandana Gulzar, Fazal Muhammad, Fakhar Zaman, Abdul Shakoor Shad, Jameel Ahmed and Akram Cheema were approved initially and more resignations will be accepted in phases.

Sources added that the NA Speaker held consultations with Khursheed Shah, Ayaz Sadiq and Khawaja Saad Rafique before accepting the resignations and sent a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to denotify the lawmakers.

Earlier the decision was taken during a meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) with Maulana Fazlur Rehman in chair.

