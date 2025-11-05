Speaker to meet parliamentary leaders for 27th amend support

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has given task to the Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq to create consensus for the smooth passage of the 27th constitutional amendment from the parliament.

Speaker has summoned a session of all parliamentary leaders today at 4:00 PM.

The 27th constitutional amendment’s bill will be tabled in the Senate on Friday and will be sent to the Senate Committee for review on the same day, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The PTI and the JUI-F have also been invited for the session.

The allied parties’ chief whips and parliamentary leaders have been invited in the meeting.

The session will discuss and devise the strategy for the passage of the constitutional amendment’s bill.

The features of the proposed amendment bill will be shared with the participants, and the speaker will request all political parties to support the amendment, sources said.

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq will also hold separate meetings with parliamentary leaders. “If the consensus not reached, the government would rely over its parliamentary strength,” according to sources.

Ruling PML-N has asked its and coalition parties’ members to reach Islamabad immediately.

Sources said that the ruling coalition enjoying 224 members support needed for the passage of the constitutional amendment bill.