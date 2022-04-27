Speaker Pervaiz Ashraf to summon all resigning MNAs of PTI

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Wednesday said that all PTI MNAs, who have tendered resignations, will be summoned by him, ARY News reported.

Pervaiz Ashraf informally talking to media persons here said that as Speaker he will summon all resigning MNAs including Imran Khan for verification.

“Personal confirmation from members for their resignations from the assembly seats is necessary adding that there is a complete procedure with regard to stepping down from membership of the house,” the speaker said.

Ashraf said that verification of resignations and questioning about authenticity of signatures of members is a necessary part of the procedure.

“If some PTI members have contacted you seeking not approving their resignations,” a media person questioned.

“Around two dozen members have contacted with my staff members,” Ashraf replied. “All of them will be summoned after Eid,” he added.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf was elected Speaker of the lower house unopposed after his predecessor Asad Qaiser tendered his resignation ahead of the voting on the no-confidence motion against the then prime minister Imran Khan.

Comments