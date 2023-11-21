Security for Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj withdrawn

29.9 C
KARACHI: The Sindh police have withdrawn security provided to incumbent Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the police personnel provided to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader for security have been withdrawn – a decision which rankled in the ranks.

In a letter to Secretary Home Department, secretary Sindh Assembly asked the caretaker government to clarify its decision of removing security deployed to Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani.

Citing the Constitution, the secretary assembly noted, that the incumbent speaker can enjoy all the privileges till the election of a new speaker.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh Assembly was dissolved in August 2023 as Governor Kamran Tessori signed and approved the then-Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s summary for the dissolution of the provincial legislature.

The development came before the completion of the Sindh Assembly’s five-year term, which commenced on Aug 13, 2018.

Maqbool Baqar, a former judge of the Supreme Court, became the interim Sindh chief minister after Governor signed a summary for his appointment.

 

