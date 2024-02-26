Speaker summons NA session on Feb 29

ISLAMABAD: Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf summoned the National Assembly session on Thursday, the 29th of February for the oath-taking of the newly elected MNAs, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Speaker National Assembly summoned the session under clause 2 of Article 91 of the constitution after President Arif Alvi refused to do so, maintaining that the lower is still incomplete as a decision on some reserved seats is yet to be announced.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf summoned the inaugural session of the National Assembly at 10 am on Thursday. The Speaker would administer the oath to the newly elected members of the National Assembly. The schedule for speaker and deputy speaker elections will also be issued in the inaugural session.

Read More: President Alvi violating the constitution by not summoning NA session: Tarar

Earlier on Sunday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Atta Tarar demanded the formation of a committee against President Dr Arif Alvi for ‘violating’ the constitution and his oath

Addressing a presser, Atta Tarar said that the National Assembly session has to be summoned within 21 days of the general elections. “President Dr Arif Alvi is violating the constitution and his oath by not calling the assembly session,” he added.

Atta Tarar alleged that the President’s House has become a ‘hub of conspiracies’. The PML-N leader and MNA-elect from NA-127 Lahore said a committee should be formed against the President for ‘misusing’ his powers.