Britney Spears pens sarcastic holiday message for estranged family

Britney Spears shared a pointed message for her estranged family, days after spending Christmas with one of her sons – 19-year-old Jayden.

Taking to her Instagram account, the Criminal singer shared an image of a decorated holiday tree along with a sarcastic caption directed at her relatives.

“Merry late Christmas to my beautiful family who have never disrespected me, harmed me, ever done anything completely unacceptable or caused unbelievable trauma, the kind you can’t fix,” Spears wrote.

She continued, “To my dear sweet innocent family … so so sorry I was busy this Christmas but I will definitely show up and surprise you soon … I can’t wait.”

The singer went on to shower love on her seven-year-old niece Ivey in a special shoutout as she wrote, “Hello, beautiful Ivy … I just want to hold you, my love.”

Britney Spears’ post comes just days after a source revealed how she spent time with Jayden after recently reconnecting with her formerly estranged kids

“Britney had a fun time celebrating Christmas with Jayden,” the insider told People, adding, “It’s been such a special holiday.”

However, her older son – Sean – reportedly stayed in Louisiana due to work commitments and spent the holidays with his aunt’s family and grandmother, according to TMZ.