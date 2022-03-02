Special Advisor to PM from Baluchistan resigns

Islamabad: Special advisor to Prime Minister on Baluchistan’s Natural resources Yaar Muhammad has resigned, ARY News reported.

According to sources, Yaar Muhammad Rind was unhappy with the Federal Government and PTI leadership, thus he decided to resign from his position.

Yaar Muhammad Rind has said that he can not function as a dummy advisor. I am not included in meetings regarding the issues of Baluchistan. I am practically powerless, he added.

He said that he had also decided to resign earlier as well, but reversed his decision after the PM reassured him to sort things out. But this time my decision is final and irreversible, he added.

Yaar’s decision to resign as the Special Advisor has come at an important political time. The decision has come on a time when the opposition parties are tying up to move a motion of no confidence against the Prime Minister.

The opposition committee has also recommended moving the motion asap, claiming they can succeed even without the help of Alliant parties.

Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind is a Baloch politician who is a member of the Provincial Assembly of Balochistan. He is the President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Balochistan Chapter and Parliamentary Leader of PTI in the Provincial Assembly of Balochistan

