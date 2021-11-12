Special envoys of China, Russia call on COAS Qamar Bajwa: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Special Representatives of China and Russia who were part of the Troika Plus meeting Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss the ongoing situation in Afghanistan, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, the special representative of Russia called on COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa as the two discussed matters of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation, and Afghanistan situation.

“Pakistan is committed to promoting bilateral relations with Russia,” he said adding that they wanted a longstanding and multilateral relationship with Russia.

The COAS further said that the global response was needed to avert a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan as the two sides also discussed matters related to the situation in Afghanistan and border management.

Moreover, according to the ISPR, a special representative of China also called on COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa with the latter saying that Pakistan was committed to promoting bilateral relations with the country.

According to Pakistan Army’s media wing, the two sides also discussed matters of mutual interest, the Afghanistan situation and regional security besides also mulling over options for peace and longstanding solution to the Afghanistan situation.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan once again stressed the need for providing financial aid to Afghanistan in a meeting with members of Troika Plus, hoping that the international community would understand the gravity of the situation in the neighbouring country.

Speaking during the meeting which was attended by members of Troika Plus belonging from China, Russia, United States and Pakistan, the prime minister said that they had always stressed a political settlement of the Afghanistan issue.

“The international community should now help Afghanistan to deal with the humanitarian and economic woes of the country,” he said while lauding the members for making the Troika Plus meeting a success.