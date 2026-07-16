'Special Forces' Season 5 cast: Candace Cameron, Ruby Rose, and George Santos to star

Fox has officially announced the celebrity lineup for Season 5 of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. In what is shaping up to be the show’s most eclectic and controversial cast yet, 15 celebrity recruits—including actress Candace Cameron Bure, Batwoman alum Ruby Rose, and expelled U.S. Congressman George Santos—are heading to the grueling jungles of Malaysia.

The military-grade physical and psychological challenge is set to premiere on Fox on Thursday, September 24, 2026, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Season 5 Fast Facts

aSeason 5 of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test premieres Thursday, September 24, 2026 on Fox.

This year the celebrities are being pushed to their limits in the dense, hostile jungles of Malaysia.

Overseeing everything is the Directing Staff: Rudy Reyes, Jason Fox, Mark “Billy” Billingham, and Remi Adeleke.

And don’t expect any voting or manufactured drama — the elimination style is pure. The only ways out are to quit, get medically withdrawn, or be forced out by the DS.

The Complete Celebrity Recruit Lineup for Season 5

This season’s roster features a diverse mix of athletes, reality stars, actors, and political figures:

Candace Cameron Bure – Full House & Fuller House star

George Santos – Former U.S. Representative

Ruby Rose – Batwoman & Orange Is the New Black actress

Oliver Hudson – Rules of Engagement & The Cleaning Lady actor

Collin Gosselin – Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum

Brandi Glanville – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star

Mauricio Umansky – Buying Beverly Hills star

Alexia Umansky – Buying Beverly Hills star (competing alongside her father, Mauricio)

Breana “Bre” Tiesi – Selling Sunset personality

David Charvet – Baywatch actor and entrepreneur

Matt Barnes – Former NBA Champion and podcast host

LeSean McCoy – Former NFL Super Bowl Champion running back

Alycia Baumgardner – World Champion Boxer

Maxim Naumov – Olympic Figure Skater

Hannah Stocking – Comedian and social media star

What Challenges Await the Recruits in Malaysia?

Unlike other reality shows, Special Forces features no prize money and no elimination votes. The recruits are subjected to real training exercises led by an elite team of former special forces operatives.

According to Fox, the Season 5 training in Malaysia is designed to simulate harsh jungle warfare. The recruits will have to face:

Subterranean Bunkers: Navigating claustrophobic, high-pressure underground environments to locate military assets.

Extreme Heights: Retrieving supply loads while suspended 300 feet above the jungle floor.

Chemical Defense: Surviving a grueling, high-intensity tear gas and chemical barrier simulation.

George Santos Speaks Out on the Cast’s Humanity

Ahead of the premiere, former congressman George Santos—who previously pled guilty to identity theft and wire fraud—took to social media to shut down critics and praise his fellow cast members.

“To all the haters talking about me being fat, or wishing ill on Candace [Cameron Bure] amongst other mean, horrible things in the comment section: You could not walk a day in any of our shoes… we are humans.” — George Santos via X

He also joked about his decision to join the show, writing: “I took my fat behind off the couch and tried something new!”