Special investigation team set up to probe Minar-e-Pakistan incident

LAHORE: A special investigation team has been formed to investigate the Minar-e-Pakistan incident in which a female TikToker was assaulted by people on the eve of August 14, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the DIG investigation has formed a special investigation to probe the Minar-e-Pakistan incident. The team will be headed by SSP investigation Lahore.

As per DIG Investigation Shariq Jamal Khan, the special investigation team will comprise of four sub-teams. The sub-teams include the investigation team, forensic evidence and media team, intelligence collection team, and raiding & arrest team.

Separately today, Punjab IGP Inam Ghani telephoned the NADRA chairman and requested him to expedite the process of identification of the culprits involved in the Lahore Minare Pakistan incident.

According to details, IGP Punjab has telephoned Nadra chairman regarding the identification of Lahore incident culprits and informed him that police have shared the pictures of suspects involved in the assault of female TikToker with NADRA officials.

Ghani, in a statement, said that NADRA was working in the identification of the suspects despite the Ashura holidays.

“All culprits would be arrested soon and will be given strict punishment,” said IGP.

The IGP has further directed CCPO Lahore and DIG investigation to personally monitor all aspects of the case.

Earlier today, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Wednesday has taken notice of the people assaulting a female TikToker at Minar-e-Pakistan on the eve of August.

As per details, PM Imran Khan contacted Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani and took details of the incident.

He directed Punjab’s top cop to immediately arrest the people involved in assaulting the woman.

A video of insulting, assaulting and harassing a female TikToker, in Lahore, went viral on social media. A case was registered against 400 persons after Punjab CM Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident.

In her complaint, the Tiktoker stated that she was filming a video near Minar-e-Pakistan along with her friends when 300 to 400 people attacked them. She said the crowd surrounded them, pushing and shoving. They also tried to tear her clothes, she added.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 354 A, 382, 147 and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code.