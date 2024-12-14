web analytics
Saturday, December 14, 2024
Govt establishes special lawyer courts

ISLAMABAD: The federal government established special courts across Pakistan to ensure the protection of lawyers, ARY News reported.

The establishment of these courts has been notified in Islamabad and all four provinces, as per the Lawyers’ Welfare and Protection Act 2013 .

The decision was made in consultation with the chief justices of all high courts in the country. Additional session judges in Islamabad and the provinces will be granted judicial powers to oversee these special courts. The Ministry of Law and Justice has issued a notification in this regard.

