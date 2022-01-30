WATCH: Spectator’s dance on PSL 7 anthem goes viral

KARACHI: The video of a spectator went viral on social media who was dancing to the official anthem of Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the National Stadium Karachi.

A cricket fan has amused and brought to smile to everyone’s face after exhibiting his dancing skills on the PSL anthem ‘Agay Dekh’. Other people sitting near to him were also seen cheering him for his dance moves.

The video shared on the PSL Facebook page has so far garnered over 467k views and thousands of comments and shares.

A user commented, ” Pakistan Super League is a world of sports and fun.” Another user named Daniyal Azam said, “People are having a good time, enjoying the atmosphere and loving cricket that’s all we ask for.”

Natasha Zulfiqar wrote, “That just made me happy and smile. He seemed like he really enjoyed himself!”

Umar Khan said, “He is enjoying his life….. Very good to see people happy cheering enjoying CRICKET”

Syed Arham said, “Who needs cheerleaders. When you have your own self made shapaatar boisss.”

Interestingly, the PSL page asked cricket fan to post more video on the sound, saying, “Is performance ka #LevelHai. Apni moves ka bhi level dikhaen. Use this sound to get featured: https://vm.tiktok.com/ZSebEXKpf/”

