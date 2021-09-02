Speechless: Asim Azhar marks 8 years in the music industry

Singer Asim Azhar is celebrating eight years in the music industry with a special montage video and the hashtag #8YearsOfAsimAzhar on social media.

Azhar took to Instagram late on Wednesday to share a montage with clips from his music videos and several other performances, saying “Wow. 8 years??? I swear it feels like yesterday.”

He went on to pen a long, heartfelt note marking the feat, sharing that the passage of time and his fans’ love through the years has left him “speechless”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asim Azhar (@asimazhar)

“Shukriya aap sab ka meri zindagi ka hissa banne ke liye (Thank you all for being a part of my life). I can’t thank my fans enough for doing all of this,” he said, addressing his army of ‘Asimates’ as his fans like to call themselves.

“Asimates you know who you guys are!!! Because of you, this journey of 8 years feels like a flash, and I promise I will keep entertaining you until you want me to,” Azhar further said, adding, “To everyone who is a part of my journey, I love each and every one of you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asim Azhar (@asimazhar)

He also teased the release of his debut album at the end of his post, leaving fans guessing the actual release date, which he has kept carefully concealed!

Are you excited about Asim Azhar’s upcoming debut album? Let us know!