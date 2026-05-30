Speeding can now get you deported in Kuwait

The Ministry of Interior of Kuwait has cautioned motorists that speeding offences will face strict enforcement under Kuwait’s traffic laws, including hefty fines, vehicle impoundment, and, in some cases, deportation for expatriates.

In an advisory campaign, the Ministry of Interior of Kuwait said penalties would vary according to the severity of the violation, with fines increasing for higher levels of speeding.

According to the advisory, penalties vary based on the level of speeding, with fines starting from lower thresholds and increasing significantly for more dangerous violations.

Serious offences could also result in imprisonment and the confiscation of vehicles.

The ministry reiterated that reckless speeding poses a direct threat to road safety and public lives, and warned that enforcement measures will be strictly applied without exception.

Drivers, including both Kuwaiti citizens and foreign residents, were urged to adhere to speed limits and follow traffic laws to help reduce accidents and improve Kuwait’s road safety.

The campaign is part of ongoing efforts to reduce traffic accidents and enhance road discipline across Kuwait.