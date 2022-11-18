Speeding dumper truck kills traffic cop in Karachi

KARACHI: A speeding dumper truck has killed a traffic police official in the Mehmoodabad area of Karachi on Friday, ARY News reported.

The driver of a speeding dumper lost control and crushed a traffic cop on a motorcycle to death while crossing Baloch Colony Bridge.

The deceased traffic cop was identified as Shahdad Khan who is a resident of the Korangi Industrial Area. Khan was returning to his home after performing duties at Karachi Expo Centre.

Police officials said that the driver and the dumper truck were taken into custody.

In another road accident involving a dumper truck today, one of the three school-going siblings was crushed to death near Baba Morr of Surjani Town in Karachi.

A motorcycle was hit by a dumper truck in Surjani Town, leaving one student killed and his two brothers sustained serious injuries in the road accident.

Rescue officials told the media that the deceased student was identified as 15-year-old Azhar, whereas, the wounded students included 10-year-old Usman and 12-year-old Umar.

The driver of the dumper truck told the media that the children’s motorcycle slipped while trying to overtake his vehicle. He said that he tried to stopped the truck to save the children and the brake pipe of his truck has burst.

He added that it was not his mistake so he did not flee from the scene.

It is pertinent to mention here that heavy vehicles are only allowed on the local roads of Karachi after midnight.

Comments