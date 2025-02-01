Speeding trailer crushes mother, son in Karachi

KARACHI: At least two children were killed and a woman injured in two different traffic accidents in Karachi on Saturday, ARY News reported.

In one tragic accident, a speeding trailer crushed a mother and her son in Bhains Colony.

The child, identified as 6-year-old Subhan, died at the spot while her mother suffered severe injuries. She was rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

Following the incident, the driver fled the scene, while the police impounded the trailer.

In a separate incident, a boy was fatally run over by a speeding bus in Ittihad Town.

Rescue officials said that the deceased was identified as 12-year-old Abdul Majeed whose body was shifted to the hospital. After the accident, the driver managed to escape with the bus.

Read More: Karachi traffic accidents: 771 killed, 8,174 injured in 2024

It may be noted here that nearly 9,000 traffic accidents were reported in Karachi in 2024, killing 771 and injuring 8,174 citizens, according to rescue services.

In January 2024, Karachi reported the deaths of 94 individuals and injuries to 734 in road accidents, in February, 57 deaths and 720 injuries, March, 49 deaths and 521 injuries and April registered 64 deaths and 490 injuries in Karachi.

Furthermore, in May, the port city registered 48 deaths and 464 injuries, while in June the number of deaths was 73 and 649 people were injured.

July also registered 35 Karachiites deaths, while 627 others were injured. In August, 45 deaths and 521 injuries, in September, 70 deaths and 781 injuries and in October 2024, 66 deaths and 980 injuries were reported as per report of the rescue services.

Karachi witnessed 90 deaths in November and injuries to 989 people, while in December-to-date, 80 people have lost their lives in road accidents in Karachi and 700 have been injured.

On average, 25 accidents occurred daily, leading to the death of 2 to 3 people per day, the report highlighted.

In 2023, more than 1,400 people lost their lives and over 18,000 were wounded in road accidents in Karachi.