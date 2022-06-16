Spell of heavy rain predicted for Islamabad, other districts

ISLAMABAD: The Met Office has predicted a spell of heavy rainfall in Islamabad and several districts of Punjab.

Rain with wind and thundershowers expected to begin in capital city Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Lahore and other districts to 21st June, Pakistan Meteorological Department said in a report.

Heavy falls are expected in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Lahore, Kasur and Sheikhupura today and tomorrow, which may generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Rahimyar Khan and other southern districts of Punjab are expected to receive rainfall from 17th to 20th June with occasional gaps.

Several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa may be lashed by rain with wind and thundershowers till 22nd June with occasional gaps. Isolated heavy falls are also expected at some places.

Several districts of Balochistan including Quetta, Kalat, Khuzdar are expected to receive rainfall from tomorrow until June 20.

Hot and dry weather likely to prevail in most parts of Sindh with chances of dust-thunderstorm and rainfall in Sukkur, Jacobabad and Larkana from Friday evening or night.

The spell of rainfall likely to subside heatwave conditions and may improve water availability for crops, vegetables and orchards.

