Spencer Johnson: Quetta Gladiators sign Australia pacer for PSL 11

Australian left-arm pacer Spencer Johnson has joined the Quetta Gladiators as a direct signing for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) campaign. After days of teasers, the announcement was officially made on the franchise’s social media accounts. Quetta welcomed the Australian cricketer with an eye-catching Instagram caption, stating that with Spencer Johnson bringing “Pace, Bounce, and Passion” from Australia, the game has just gone a level up for the Gladiators.

Due to an injury, the 30-year-old Spencer Johnson was not included in Australia’s recent T20 World Cup roster. He has not played professional cricket since appearing for the Gujarat Titans during the 2025 IPL season. Over his career, he has represented Australia in five ODIs and eight T20Is, while taking a total of 85 wickets across 71 professional T20 matches.

PSL 11 marks a dramatic shift in the tournament’s recruitment process, as a full-scale auction replaces the traditional draft system for the first time. Under this new format, each franchise is allotted a squad-building budget of PKR 450 million, with an additional PKR 55 million set aside specifically for direct signings. Ahead of the auction, all competing teams—including the two newest franchises, Hyderabad and the Sialkot Stallions—have confirmed their player retentions. While most teams had already announced their direct signings, Quetta Gladiators remained the final team to do so until this reveal.